'Empty Tin Can': Russia Ridicules American Abrams Tank After Burning It On Ukraine Battlefield

Moscow mocked the American main battle tank, the Abrams, after blowing it up in Ukraine. A Russian official claimed that there is nothing impressive about the Abrams. He called the American main battle tank “an empty tin can with a cannon.” The official said that "the U.S. removed all secret technologies" before sending Abrams to Ukraine.
