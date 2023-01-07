X22 REPORT Ep. 2966a - People Around The World Are Feeling The Pain As The Economic System Is About Shift

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2966a - Jan 6, 2023

People Around The World Are Feeling The Pain As The Economic System Is About Shift

China and the Taliban struck a deal on oil, so does this mean the green new deal is off? The people living out in the UK are now cutting back because of inflation. The Fed leading indicator is showing that unemployment is about to rise. The economy is about to shift.

