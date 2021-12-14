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Brian Rose & Dr. Rashid Buttar discuss The Coronavirus Agenda
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577 views • December 14, 2021
In this video a lot of viewpoints about the Plandemic are discussed such as early covid treament, Bill Gates, Fauci, 5G, vaccines, face mask and much more.
Warning: it is in my personal opinion that this video offers great insight & value. However, there are some facts about Brian Rose that lets me question his motivation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwiLxT26cuc
Original video date: 2020
Source:
https://londonreal.tv/
https://freedomplatform.tv/
https://www.youtube.com/c/LondonRealTV/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5exolvPYx9hM/
https://www.instagram.com/londonrealtv/
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-the-real-battle-is-not-the-virus-how-the-coronavirus-agenda-is-eroding-our-civil-liberties/
https://www.centersforadvancedmedicine.com/about/
Warning: it is in my personal opinion that this video offers great insight & value. However, there are some facts about Brian Rose that lets me question his motivation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwiLxT26cuc
Original video date: 2020
Source:
https://londonreal.tv/
https://freedomplatform.tv/
https://www.youtube.com/c/LondonRealTV/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5exolvPYx9hM/
https://www.instagram.com/londonrealtv/
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-the-real-battle-is-not-the-virus-how-the-coronavirus-agenda-is-eroding-our-civil-liberties/
https://www.centersforadvancedmedicine.com/about/
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