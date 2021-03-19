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Παναγιώτης Αποστολόπουλος: Καταλάβατε; Θεματοφύλακας αυτό σημαίνει....
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914 views • March 19, 2021
"ΞΕΧΑΣΤΉΚΑΤΕ ΣΚΛΑΒΩΜΈΝΟΙ... ΔΕΝ ΞΕΡΩ ΑΝ ΤΟ ¨ΧΕΤΕ ΠΑΡΕΙ ΧΑΜΠΑΡΙ... ΔΙΩΧΤΕ ΤΟ ΦΟΒΟ..! ΟΠΟΟΣΔΗΠΟΤΕ ΣΑΣ ΛΕΕΙ ΟΤΙ ΔΕΝ ΣΑΣ ΕΧΕΙ ΑΠΟΜΕΙΝΕΙ ΤΙΠΟΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΠΡΑΞΕΤΕ, ΝΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΕΙΤΕ.. ΣΑΣ ΕΧΩ ΝΕΑ... !
...ΣΥΝΤΟΜΑ ΘΑ ΚΑΤΑΛΑΒΕΤΕ... ΠΟΛΥ ΣΥΝΤΟΜΑ..."
...ΣΥΝΤΟΜΑ ΘΑ ΚΑΤΑΛΑΒΕΤΕ... ΠΟΛΥ ΣΥΝΤΟΜΑ..."
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