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This Is the Sad Reality of ALS #shorts
Finding Genius Podcast
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114 views • June 16, 2022

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/upZr_e4vHAc
Do you know what hurts the most when you have ALS? Dr. Karen S. Ho, the Head of Translational Medicine at Clene, reveals the most excruciating pain someone with ALS goes through.

According to Dr. Karen, people who develop ALS are FULLY aware that their body is deteriorating throughout the whole ordeal. 👀 She explains that they know EXACTLY what is happening to them and can only watch as their body fails. 😶

What are your thoughts about this profoundly painful fact about the struggle that people with ALS have to endure? Let us know in the comments.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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