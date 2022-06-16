This Is the Sad Reality of ALS #shorts

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CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/upZr_e4vHAc
Do you know what hurts the most when you have ALS? Dr. Karen S. Ho, the Head of Translational Medicine at Clene, reveals the most excruciating pain someone with ALS goes through.
According to Dr. Karen, people who develop ALS are FULLY aware that their body is deteriorating throughout the whole ordeal. 👀 She explains that they know EXACTLY what is happening to them and can only watch as their body fails. 😶
What are your thoughts about this profoundly painful fact about the struggle that people with ALS have to endure? Let us know in the comments.