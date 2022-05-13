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THIS is how skyrocketing diesel prices WILL AFFECT YOU
High Hopes
High Hopes
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9801 views • May 13, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Sure, you may not fill up your car’s tank with diesel fuel at the gas pump each week. But that doesn’t mean the world’s diesel supply shortages — and the skyrocketing prices as a result — won’t affect you or your budget. In this clip, Glenn explains why EVERY American should be concerned about the rising cost of diesel: ‘Diesel fuel is the fuel that powers the economy.’

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jGnCf9XVfk
Keywords
economybudgetglenn beckdieselfinanceinflationfuelskyrocketingpricessupply shortagesgas pump
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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