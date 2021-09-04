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Panel 2–Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Climate Engineering & Chem Trails with Raphaelle O'Neil, Chris Haskell, and Russ Tanner
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35 views • September 04, 2021
Panel 2 in the Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021 features an empowering and educative conversation with long-standing chem trail awareness and climate engineering awareness documentarians, film-makers and activists Raphaelle O'Neil, Chris Haskell, and Russ Tanner on their work and discoveries, the importance of raising public awareness of chem trail or aerosol spraying, the content of chem trails as recently revealed and earlier revealed, the clear manipulation of the weather, use of electromagnetic radiation and Doppler radar in steering storms, creating superstorms, and deliberately attacking humanity which many dark actors in military and "New World Order" control projects have been doing for decades now, and the importance of speaking out to stop these shameful attacks on humanity and the Earth, subjects connected to the work of the Carnicom Disclosure Project in revealing the scientific analysis of Clifford Carnicom.
LINKS FOR MORE:
CLIFFORD CARNICOM'S RESEARCH ARCHIVES WEBSITE:
www.carnicominstitute.org
CARNICOM DISCLOSURE PROJECT 2020:
www.transparentmediatruth.com/carnicom
RAPHAELLE O'NEIL'S WEBSITE:
https://www.youtube.com/c/nolabutterfly
Raphaelle's major film based on her documentary series:
World of Hot Water: The Story of Climate CHANGED & Weaponized Weather
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Chz_ijSSNeU
CHRIS HASKELL'S WEBSITE with film footage, news:
https://www.youtube.com/user/haskellfilmz
RUSS TANNER'S WEBSITE with tons of info on geoengineering and chem trails:
http://globalskywatch.com/
TRANSPARENT MEDIA TRUTH websites:
https://www.transparentmediatruth.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/TransparentMediaTruth
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
Print site: https://everydayconcerned.net
Ramola D Reports at Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
Referrals, Info: [email protected]
Join this venture, support at Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Support at Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
Daily news & notes at Telegram: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
LINKS FOR MORE:
CLIFFORD CARNICOM'S RESEARCH ARCHIVES WEBSITE:
www.carnicominstitute.org
CARNICOM DISCLOSURE PROJECT 2020:
www.transparentmediatruth.com/carnicom
RAPHAELLE O'NEIL'S WEBSITE:
https://www.youtube.com/c/nolabutterfly
Raphaelle's major film based on her documentary series:
World of Hot Water: The Story of Climate CHANGED & Weaponized Weather
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Chz_ijSSNeU
CHRIS HASKELL'S WEBSITE with film footage, news:
https://www.youtube.com/user/haskellfilmz
RUSS TANNER'S WEBSITE with tons of info on geoengineering and chem trails:
http://globalskywatch.com/
TRANSPARENT MEDIA TRUTH websites:
https://www.transparentmediatruth.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/TransparentMediaTruth
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
Print site: https://everydayconcerned.net
Ramola D Reports at Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
Referrals, Info: [email protected]
Join this venture, support at Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Support at Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
Daily news & notes at Telegram: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
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