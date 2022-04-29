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Warmongering RINOS Antagonize Putin Globalist NeoCons Push For War With Russia
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64 views • April 29, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Analyst David Pyne joins Stew Peters to discuss the elaborate Uniparty plot to lull the American people into supporting a war against Russia that will ultimately lead into World War Three.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12tid7-warmongering-rinos-antagonize-putin-globalist-neocons-push-for-war-with-rus.html
Analyst David Pyne joins Stew Peters to discuss the elaborate Uniparty plot to lull the American people into supporting a war against Russia that will ultimately lead into World War Three.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12tid7-warmongering-rinos-antagonize-putin-globalist-neocons-push-for-war-with-rus.html
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