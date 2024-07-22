Erich Von Daniken - Chariots of the Gods (1972)

We are not alone. We have never been alone. If, out of the countless billions of solar systems out in space, there was no other intelligent life in our universe, or any other, then that would be an awful waste of space.

Go out to the middle of nowhere. Far away from the city lights and look up at the night sky. Most all of those lights you see are other stars like our Sun. Some are bigger, some are smaller. Some are hotter, some are colder. Many are just like ours. Count them. LOL, you CAN'T.





If you honestly believe that there could not possibly be other intelligent life out there, including civilizations that could be thousands of years more technologically advanced than ours, then you are a special kind of stupid.