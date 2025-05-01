Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 1 May 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 The Sever Group of Forces engaged clusters of manpower and hardware of a tank brigade, three mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades close to Yunakovka, Sadki, Mogritsa, Malaya Rybitsa, Miropolskoye, Ugroyedy (Sumy region), and Izbitskoye (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, and 10 field artillery guns. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops damaged four AFU mechanised brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, and an airmobile brigade near Kolodeznoye, Kupyansk, Shiykovka, Kovsharovka (Kharkov region), and Karpovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 225 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns, two of them were Western-made. Two Kvertus electronic warfare stations, an Israeli-made RADA radar, and two ammunition depots have been eliminated.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. The Russian elements engaged five mechanised brigades, a motorised rifle brigade, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and the Azov Special Forces Brigade near Serebryanka, Vasyukovka, Verolubovka, Dyleyevka, Pleshcheyevka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to over 240 militants and 14 motor vehicles. Two electronic warfare systems including an Israeli-made RADA radar, an ammunition depot, and a supply depot have been eliminated.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Russian forces hit four mechanised brigades, a jaeger brigade, an unmanned aerial vehicles brigade, an assault regiment of the AFU, and two national guard brigades near Mirolyubovka, Zverevo, Novaya Poltavka, Yablonovka, Ulyanovka, Dimitrovka, and Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy's losses amounted to more than 445 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehicle, five motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Russian units engaged manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Bogatyr, Novopol, Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The enemy lost amounted to up to 195 troops, two armoured personnel carriers, 10 motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns including a German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged a mechanised brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades close to Novodanilovka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Tomarino, Tokarevka, Antonovka, and Belozerka (Kherson region).

▪️ Up to 100 troops, three motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, two ammunition depots, and a supply depot have been neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit the infrastructure of military airfields, drone manufacturing shops, assembly areas of uncrewed surface vehicles, ammunition depots as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 162 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems destroyed six U.S.-made JDAM guided bombs and 137 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the AFU lost:

▫️ 662 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 54,630 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,101 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,554 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 24,350 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,826 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry



