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Ukraine Torture Chamber in Mariupol **PROOF**
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221 views • April 05, 2022
How can people at CNN, Fox, CBS and the rest, live with themselves for not reporting this? Are they pure evil or just greedy bastards serving their master?
"2018 Expose about the Library in #mariupol. Must watch"
https://youtu.be/SeryMYp1Auc
"2018 Expose about the Library in #mariupol. Must watch"
https://youtu.be/SeryMYp1Auc
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