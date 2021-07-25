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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0064 - Callie - 2nd report on the crime
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111 views • July 25, 2021
The teenagers, who were their neighbors, asked if Callie could come over and play, something that she had done many times before. Instead, Callie was beaten and tortured for 5 hours while her attackers’ mother recorded the abuse with pictures and videos. She was also sprayed with bleach, then made to clean up her own blood as her attackers made fun of her, before being allowed to go back home. Photos and videos of the abuse were reportedly shared online via Snapchat and Tiktok.
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