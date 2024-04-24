Create New Account
Skinny Dog Is Starving, Curled Up In A Warm Bed That She Never Believed Was True
Published Wednesday

The Moho


Apr 21, 2024


Skinny Dog Is Starving, Curled Up In A Warm Bed That She Never Believed Was True


Meet Althea!

This sweet girl was brought in as a stray to the shelter in this condition.

She cannot even stand up. We are trying to get her out of there and to the ER.


She has been admitted to Vecc and was immediately started on a blood transfusion.


She was only 23 or 24 pounds. The chances of Althea surviving were slim.


We are so happy…

We hope that one day, Althea will find a happy life.


#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1Cj0vjNldg

dogskinnystarvingrescueblood transfusionthe moho

