Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CNN Hosts Left Speechless After Hollywood Star Kal Penn Exposes Recycling Scam
362 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published 21 hours ago |

News buster reports, the three liberal hosts of CNN This Morning were taken aback when Kal Penn, an actor and environmental activist, appeared to tell the show's liberal guests that recycling plastic has been a waste of time as very little plastic is actually recycled.

Keywords
current eventsenvironmentrecycling scamenvironmental activist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket