THE IMMEDIATE FUTURE OF CHRISTIANITY: PROPHECY IN MOTION exposes the seismic spiritual shift happening right now across the world. As global culture abandons biblical truth and embraces dangerous political ideologies. Christianity is entering a new era, one marked by rising persecution, powerful deception, and a rapidly approaching prophetic climax.

This explosive episode pulls back the curtain on the forces reshaping our generation. The aggressive advance of secular left-wing ideology, the stunning rise of Islam across Western society, and the intentional suppression of biblical Christianity in schools, government, media, and public life. We reveal how these trends align perfectly with end-time prophecies Jesus and the apostles warned us about centuries ago.

In Segment 1, we examine the collapse of the Christian West as societies reject truth and increasingly label biblical faith as hateful, extreme, or dangerous. Segment 2 uncovers how Islam is being elevated culturally and politically at the exact moment Christianity is being silenced, creating a global environment perfectly suited for prophetic deception. Segment 3 exposes how modern leftist ideology has become a counterfeit religion. One that demands obedience, punishes dissent, and clashes directly with the authority of Scripture. And finally, Segment 4 brings the hope and clarity believers need. A purified, bold remnant rising in the last days, armed with truth, strengthened by persecution, and prepared for the soon return of Jesus Christ. This is not speculation, this is Scripture unfolding before our eyes. Prophecy is accelerating. The dividing line between truth and deception has never been clearer. And the Church must be awake, discerning, and ready.

Join Evangelical Press Association members David Paxton and JD Williams for this urgent, eye-opening broadcast as we walk through the signs, the Scriptures, and the spiritual battle shaping the immediate future of Christianity. The hour is late. The warnings are real. And the time to stand is now.

For more information or to support our ministry. Please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/