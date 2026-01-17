Greenland: Protests in front of American consulate in Nuuk, Greenland

101 views • 1 day ago

💬🇺🇸 An emergency meeting of EU ambassadors has been scheduled for January 18 following Trump’s announcement of tariffs linked to Greenland, Reuters reports.

Protests in front of the American consulate in Nuuk, Greenland.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.