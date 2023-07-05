Create New Account
Beachhead area Operations at the Antonovsky Bridge using FPV Drones - Perfect Hit on Ukrainian Boat
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
933 Subscribers
117 views
Published Yesterday

This is a longer video than the one I uploaded this morning. 

Operations against Ukrainian Armed Forces near Antonovsky Bridge using FPV drones.

Seems like the Iskander and Aerospace Forces strikes eliminated the Ukrainian EW threat in the area and now the FPV drone hunting season is open.

💬Extreme skill on that boat hit.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

