Beachhead area Operations at the Antonovsky Bridge using FPV Drones - Perfect Hit on Ukrainian Boat

This is a longer video than the one I uploaded this morning.
Operations against Ukrainian Armed Forces near Antonovsky Bridge using FPV drones.
Seems like the Iskander and Aerospace Forces strikes eliminated the Ukrainian EW threat in the area and now the FPV drone hunting season is open.
💬Extreme skill on that boat hit.
