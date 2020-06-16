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ges2017 c03 rwilkin - Jesus Rules, the Message of the Bible
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0 view • June 16, 2020
This is a recording from the 2017 Grace Evangelical Society conference in Fort Worth TX April 24-27. Here Bob gives an overview of Jesus' rule from the Garden of Eden, and into the future eternal Kingdom.
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