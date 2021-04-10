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This week's webinar will start with Plato's Allegory of the Cave. For those not familiar with this metaphor, it is probably the best depiction ever written for the predicament we are living through today. That and your questions will be the subjects of this week's webinar.
Happy Spring to you all,
Tom
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