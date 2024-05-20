Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 18-19
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The enemy conducted a massive drone raid on Cape Tarkhankut, Yevpatoria and Saki, and the next night Atacama missiles struck Crimea. In addition, the Krasnodar region was subjected to drone raids. More than 60 drones were fired»
