Epstein: It wasn’t as simple as blackmail; it was a very nuanced operation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
59 views • 1 day ago

“It wasn’t as simple as blackmail; it was a very nuanced operation”

Johnny Vedmore discusses his detailed research into the Epstein case, revealing its complexity, the links to intelligence-connected figures, and the abuse of recruited girls.

Our guest for today's program is Johnny Vedmore. Johnny Vedmore is an investigative journalist and historian. He is the Founder of Newspaste.com, and Presenter of the Newspaste Podcast and other shows including Newshound, Newspasty, Newstheory and Audit Everything. 

And his LinkedIn account reads that he reports on some of the most powerful people on the planet and writes well-sourced long form articles. 

Epstein was accused of sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls, often recruiting them through a network of associates. Many victims alleged they were coerced into sexual acts at his properties in New York, Florida, the US Virgin Islands, and his private island, Little St. James. 

Some accusers claimed Epstein operated a sex trafficking ring, supplying underage girls to wealthy and influential men.

Watch in full     (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/11/02/758078/Epstein-Was-the-Sole-Mastermind-of-an-Industrial-Sex-Trafficking-Enterprise)

Cynthia... Unfortunately... Link above says error cord for me when I try to play the video, glitch?! Will try again later. 

@Unscripted_PTV

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
