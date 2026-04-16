Ep. 1958: Stop The Shirley Act's a Dud & Court Banned Man from ChatGPT

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I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* California Lawmakers Introduce The “Stop Nick Shirley Act”
https://solwd.net/california-lawmakers-introduce-the-stop-nick-shirley-act/
* AB-2624 Privacy for immigration support services providers
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260AB2624
* A Court Banned a Man from ChatGPT
https://reclaimthenet.org/a-court-banned-a-man-from-chatgpt-no-one-asked-if-thats-constitutional
* California Constitution Article 1 - Declaration ofRights
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displayText.xhtml?lawCode=CONS&division=&title=&part=&chapter=&article=I
* California's SJR-22 U.S.A. PATRIOT Act Resolution
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=200320040SJR22
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
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#California #NickShirley #Censorship #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance