CHP Talks: Harold Jonker—Court Victory for Freedom!

May 29, 2025: My guest this week is long-time friend Harold Jonker of Jonker Trucking. Harold drove the lead truck into Ottawa in the 2022 Truckers Freedom Convoy and had up to 12 trucks involved over the course of the event. Until last week, Harold was facing charges related to his participation; but last week, a court in Ottawa ruled that he was innocent of all charges. In this episode, Harold gives thanks to God for the victory and for helping him through this difficult season. It was a real pleasure to hear how he and his family faced the unknown, trusting in the Lord for the outcome and the strength to carry on . . . in spite of the false and vindictive attempts of the government to punish him and other truckers for their legal protest of unjust regulations.



Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/