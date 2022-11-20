Young British Actress Suddenly Dies of 'Unexpected Natural Causes'

The family of Emily Chesterton announced this week on Twitter that their beloved Emily passed away of "unexpected natural causes."
"Dear family and friends, It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our dear Emily. "
"Due to unexpected natural causes, Emily passed away surrounded by her family."
Emily's family noted, "We will inform you in regards to paying respects to her in the near future."
She leaves this world at 30 years old.
Article: https://www.westernjournal.com/young-actress-dies-suddenly-unexpected-natural-causes/
