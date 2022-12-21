6 8-wk old puppies &29 young pups BEING KILLED NOW just one day @barc HOUSTON

This is today s Kill list @barc Houston a “shelter” that gets over 14 MILLION/ year with zero oversight, asking for $47 MILLION handout 2023, highest kill rates in the nation. Here is more detail
https://www.thepetitionsite.com/takeaction/405/960/208/
where is the Humanity in Texas ? Has a single human in Texas tried to address this atrocity ? Shared the petition to Mayor Turner who is in cahoots ? Mentioned it in the news ? Or everyone running around speeding to the mall . Many of these dogs are abandoned/ abused by “humanity” before being dumped/ picked up by a dog Catcher pole (more trauma). According to these numbers Texas is a HORRIBLE state with some reall m
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.