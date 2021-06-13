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Kosmokrator Tuskatoos. Story of an Ancient Ball Game. Twisted to sound like a War of the Worlds
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41 views • June 13, 2021
Fact Fixing from the original Hebrew and Greek Text.
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The Ancient Writings They Don't Want You to Know About.
Strictly educational Magick WTF movie. https://youtu.be/xVFUS7Dprvo
3rd Backup Secrets of the Universe https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgwIgRFftARiKPScoddPbQw
Learn Biblical Hebrew the Easy Way
Biblical Poetry that lost it's meaning to ''translation''
Hidden Secret Knowledge of Ancient Alchemical Poetry. Reading Ancient Language and Ratting Out the Jackals.
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