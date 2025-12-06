BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Courage Truth Freedom Call, December 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
24 followers
14 views • 19 hours ago

Courage + Truth = Freedom. There is so much to be gained with that realisation. Courage + Truth + Freedom = People Power. Andrew is on a mission to honour his father who lived out these values as a hero as a young boy, an important part of the Polish Resistance during WWII. The mission? To bring hundreds of thousands into the Bourke Street Mall every Saturday. This will spark a 'fire' that starts a growing flame to travel right around the world. Andrew's father Marian said, "Never give up" - against all forms of government tyranny. 

Keywords
freedomcouragetruthpeople powernever give upmissiongovernment tyrannybourke street mallspark a fire
