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FULL SHOW: Dueling Electors Set Stage For Trump Victory
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90 views • December 15, 2020
Harrison Smith guest hosts for Owen Shroyer who is out resting his voice. Harrison covers the latest news about the electors as they vote at the electoral college today. Alex Jones joins Harrison to cover today’s news as well as to call out the globalist agenda to use the COVID hoax to finalize the New World Order power grab. Mike Nificent joins Owen To discuss his experience with Big Tech censorship as well as Daniel McCarthy and his fight in Arizona and so much more! Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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