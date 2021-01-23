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12 Best Trump Moments | Patriot Housewives S1 Ep4 | NRN+
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31 views • January 23, 2021
Patriot Housewives, NRN+ Original Podcast Series where Rose and Rebecca bring you on their journey of life, politics, and family. https://nrnplus.com/housewives
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://nrnplus.com/housewives
This week, the Patriot Housewives bring you a special Christmas episode! Rose and Rebecca share their top 12 Trump Moments, their favorite Christmas entertainment picks and traditions, and the week’s most unbelievable headlines. - Aired on December 22, 2020
#TrumpPromises #MAGA #Christmas
Show notes:
https://newrightnetwork.com/2020/12/forensic-audit-michigan.html/
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NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN.
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://nrnplus.com/housewives
This week, the Patriot Housewives bring you a special Christmas episode! Rose and Rebecca share their top 12 Trump Moments, their favorite Christmas entertainment picks and traditions, and the week’s most unbelievable headlines. - Aired on December 22, 2020
#TrumpPromises #MAGA #Christmas
Show notes:
https://newrightnetwork.com/2020/12/forensic-audit-michigan.html/
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ https://bit.ly/nrncovid
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join our email newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN.
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