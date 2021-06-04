© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci's Emails Expose His Lies, Election Bill HR1 Is Dead & We Are The Media Now
Follow
5
Share
Report
250 views • June 04, 2021
You can watch part 5 the conclusion of satanists run our world here - https://youtu.be/-cOUTx4-lWU
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Behind on child support, owe back taxes? Learn how to get rid of that debt - https://aimlessnews.com/DissolveYourDebt
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Covid logic doesn't add up - https://twitter.com/ollysmithtravel/status/1400083482546688003
Logic says they cheated - https://intellectualconservative.com/articles/hey-dummy-voter-fraud-is-real
Federal takeover of elections HR 1 is DOA - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/06/02/the-senate-parliamentarian-just-ripped-the-heart-out-of-the-democrat-agenda-n390126
Fauci feet to the fire - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/06/02/11-takeaways-from-faucis-emails-about-covid-19/?
Fauci says warning too long to read - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/fauci-ignored-phd-warnings-over-fake-ccp-data/
Researcher and Investigator thanks fauci for denial - https://summit.news/2021/06/02/email-researcher-who-funded-wuhan-lab-admitted-to-manipulating-coronaviruses-thanked-fauci-for-dismissing-lab-leak-theory/
This fauci soy boy didn't age well - https://twitter.com/CalebJHull/status/1400446369043599362
Trumps CDC guy got death threats - https://trendingpolitics.com/disturbing-trumps-cdc-director-got-death-threats-from-scientists-for-wuhan-lab-theory-knab/
We are the media now - https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-how-amateur-sleuths-broke-wuhan-lab-story-embarrassed-media-1596958
Expert on everything Gates and Buffet going nuclear - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/03/bill-gates-warren-buffett-new-nuclear-reactor-wyoming-natrium
Children are going nuts - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/something-ive-never-seen-in-35-years-in-policing/
Sunscreen causes cancer - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/carcinogen-benzene-sunscreens-after-sun-products/
I've been saying it for years - https://www.health.com/condition/skin-cancer/benzene-sunscreen
The lefties eat their own - https://www.israel365news.com/191917/google-removes-diversity-chief-over-antisemitic-2007-blog-post/
No way you can hack an election - https://twitter.com/RockyJuniorJon4/status/1400315815195516935
Here comes the next Hawaiian island - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/earthquake-loihi-seamont-underwater-hawaii-volcano-shakes-big-island.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1400326581982089216
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Behind on child support, owe back taxes? Learn how to get rid of that debt - https://aimlessnews.com/DissolveYourDebt
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Covid logic doesn't add up - https://twitter.com/ollysmithtravel/status/1400083482546688003
Logic says they cheated - https://intellectualconservative.com/articles/hey-dummy-voter-fraud-is-real
Federal takeover of elections HR 1 is DOA - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/06/02/the-senate-parliamentarian-just-ripped-the-heart-out-of-the-democrat-agenda-n390126
Fauci feet to the fire - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/06/02/11-takeaways-from-faucis-emails-about-covid-19/?
Fauci says warning too long to read - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/fauci-ignored-phd-warnings-over-fake-ccp-data/
Researcher and Investigator thanks fauci for denial - https://summit.news/2021/06/02/email-researcher-who-funded-wuhan-lab-admitted-to-manipulating-coronaviruses-thanked-fauci-for-dismissing-lab-leak-theory/
This fauci soy boy didn't age well - https://twitter.com/CalebJHull/status/1400446369043599362
Trumps CDC guy got death threats - https://trendingpolitics.com/disturbing-trumps-cdc-director-got-death-threats-from-scientists-for-wuhan-lab-theory-knab/
We are the media now - https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-how-amateur-sleuths-broke-wuhan-lab-story-embarrassed-media-1596958
Expert on everything Gates and Buffet going nuclear - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/03/bill-gates-warren-buffett-new-nuclear-reactor-wyoming-natrium
Children are going nuts - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/something-ive-never-seen-in-35-years-in-policing/
Sunscreen causes cancer - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/carcinogen-benzene-sunscreens-after-sun-products/
I've been saying it for years - https://www.health.com/condition/skin-cancer/benzene-sunscreen
The lefties eat their own - https://www.israel365news.com/191917/google-removes-diversity-chief-over-antisemitic-2007-blog-post/
No way you can hack an election - https://twitter.com/RockyJuniorJon4/status/1400315815195516935
Here comes the next Hawaiian island - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/earthquake-loihi-seamont-underwater-hawaii-volcano-shakes-big-island.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1400326581982089216
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.