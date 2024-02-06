Create New Account
Ukraine's Arrogant Response To Australian Offer
The Kokoda Kid
Published 13 hours ago

Zelenskyy is so sure of continued support of his Nazi regime from the U.S. and NATO, that he told the Australians where to go with their offer (for free) of FA18s and Taipan choppers to help in the war effort in Ukraine. Now, he may have some regrets.

Hindustan Times


