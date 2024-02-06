Ukraine's Arrogant Response To Australian Offer

Zelenskyy is so sure of continued support of his Nazi regime from the U.S. and NATO, that he told the Australians where to go with their offer (for free) of FA18s and Taipan choppers to help in the war effort in Ukraine. Now, he may have some regrets.
Video Source:
pce tue14:33
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.