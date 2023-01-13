Create New Account
InfoWars - Alex Jones Destroys Piers Morgan In The 2nd EPIC Hit-piece Interview - 1-12-2023
Once again soy based snobby Brit, Piers Morgan invited Alex Jones back on his show under the guise to cover a variety of topics. Same as CNN ten years ago, it was ambush interview where he covered Sandy Hook 90% of the time. Alex stood his ground and countered Piers when he was allowed to speak around the bellowing of British blowhard.

