InfoWars - Alex Jones Destroys Piers Morgan In The 2nd EPIC Hit-piece Interview - 1-12-2023

Once again soy based snobby Brit, Piers Morgan invited Alex Jones back on his show under the guise to cover a variety of topics. Same as CNN ten years ago, it was ambush interview where he covered Sandy Hook 90% of the time. Alex stood his ground and countered Piers when he was allowed to speak around the bellowing of British blowhard.

Infowars Platinum is now LIVE! Save 40% on our latest line of products that promotes a healthy lifestyle globalists DO NOT want you to have!