RFK Jr Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race and Endorses Trump - Full Speech RFK Jr Suspends Campaign

Robert F. Kennedy said Friday (8/23/24) he is suspending his independent presidential bid and is backing Donald Trump. Kennedy said his internal polls had showed that his presence in the race would hurt Trump and help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. He cited free speech, the war in Ukraine and “a war on our children” as among the reasons to try to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states. #rfkjr #rfkjr24 #rfkjr2024 #RobertFKennedyJr #RobertFKennedyJr24 #RobertFKennedyJr2024 #kennedy24 #kennedy2024 #rfkforpresident #rfk4prez #rfkjrforpresident #rfkjr4prez #2024election #election2024 #trump #donaldtrump #suspends #suspending #droppingout #dropout #dropsout