Police street theater letting the target know he's on watch Jewish run organised stalking

We will divide society so that 1/3 are spies and informers that will keep the rest under observation - https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWwofFr9uQsG/
---
you don't believe in government run stalking program watch this stalker admitting is getting paid by the government link to the full video a must watch https://www.bitchute.com/video/s7WdCccshH0P/
----
Seeing through your walls Police stalking A targeted individual Eventually killing him A must watch https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZBQPIM8ivrSe/
----
Cold War Stasi Spymaster Who Helped Create The DHS https://www.bitchute.com/video/4FTfvWXzszFf/
----
Must Watch Steven Baysden explain how he's targeting begun and it continued in Russia France Germany Stasi 2.0 https://www.bitchute.com/video/aocCrxDjJDcl/
----
Dr. Helen Tsigounis Australian Blacklist stalked the Freemasons control the medical schools https://www.bitchute.com/video/825hSoqv1O72/?comment=81C8hSnLqwDTeAAvTloJJdrQ4j7WAyHyfZXd
---
how much more evidence do you need stalker following the target https://www.bitchute.com/video/3J5mpe6Omx5K/
---
The fake target - Real gang stalking - ShIll gatekeeper YouTube protected Gets exposed part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/TudR8teM5d1B/
---
The stalkers have got pictures of the targets face on their phones https://www.bitchute.com/video/crjj06AleCOA/
---
A must watch Using emergency services before leaving the house https://www.bitchute.com/video/e18ZpW6tHK5S/
---
Visit my channels
--
for 1080p videos https://rumble.com/user/Global_communist_takeover1
https://ugetube.com/@GLOBAL%20COMMUNIST%20TAKEOVER
https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8?view=content
https://twitter.com/vinesa1982
https://www.minds.com/aqswdefrgt1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Nfj8fzASS8yT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/37Nmvte1KWTE/
---
the Jewish targeting program paying off the neighbours to let my mother know she's on watch https://www.bitchute.com/video/lDZNNUkHFnca/
Stalker letting the target know that he's the biggest target end hoaxes false flags psy-ops https://www.bitchute.com/video/JMTvS5R33Yj7/
The government using the citizens to stalk the target a worldwide program and false flags psy-ops https://www.bitchute.com/video/zbpWbFseZTAZ/
Proof stalkers Car mufflers Are modified to Noise campaign Just by pressing a button When driving past the target's house A large percentage of the population are working for the state wakeup https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8/Avs-20249-1:c
A must watch police making it obvious letting the target know he's on a government watch list https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWNthb4kAX0V/
An Interview With Dave Mcgowan About The Boston Bombing Hoax - Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/3HCg8kPTp3fQ/
AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK MO
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.