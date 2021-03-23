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Doctor examines President Biden's mental decline
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670 views • March 23, 2021
As some citizens and lawmakers wonder about both the mental and physical health of Joe Biden, the oldest sitting president in US history, physician Dr. Zuhdi Jasser breaks down the different 'red flags' he sees and determines where doctor-patient confidentiality stops and responsibility to disclose information to the public begins. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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