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Fallen Gods of the Gates
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466 views • January 30, 2022
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
The Fallen gods of the gates, written of in the Bible and mythology, worshipped by pagans, hasten the destruction of mankind. Join David Carrico and Jon Pounders as we uncover long hidden mysteries for this generation.
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The Fallen gods of the gates, written of in the Bible and mythology, worshipped by pagans, hasten the destruction of mankind. Join David Carrico and Jon Pounders as we uncover long hidden mysteries for this generation.
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV #XFiles
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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