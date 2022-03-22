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An 80-year-old daughter evacuated her 106-year-old mother from Bucha after 24-day Russian shelling. Her mother experienced three famines, including the Great Famine, the Red Terror of 1918-1922 and the Great Terror of 1936-1938. Now, the Russians are back.