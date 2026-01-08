🚨HTS & Jolani led factions targeting mostly Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud & Ashrafieh in Aleppo

🚨HTS & Jolani-led factions targeting the predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh in Aleppo. (video found last night)

According to the SDF Media Center, the death toll from the indiscriminate shelling has risen to 7 civilians killed and 57 injured, most of them women and children.

Fears of civil war loom once more in Syria as the Jolani regime moves on the SDF.





Follow me Christopher Helali, (https://t.me/christopherhelali) on X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)