America (and her growing weeds) will fall, Prophecy

Prophetic Word, given on 2023-11-11 ~9:00am
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2023-11-11-america-and-her-growing-weeds-will-fall-repent/
If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://bindernowski.com/donation/
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.