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RUACH RHEMA PROPHETIC MESSAGES FROM ABBA YAH RE ECHOED OCT/.2021 FOR ALL WHO HAVE EAR'S TO HEAR.
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20 views • October 25, 2021
PROPHETIC MESSAGES For all who have EAR'S to hear.
These MESSAGES from our beloved savior THE HIGH ALMIGHTY ABBA YAH from various of his PROPHET's messanger's
Here I just re echo Them ALL GLORY PRAISE THANX TO OUR BELOVED ABBA YAHUAH YAHUSHA HAMASHIACH he WHO we Calle Jesus Christ amen
Pls SHARE and like.
Main Channel pls also join serch this channel on YouTube
BLESSINGs.
Your prayers welcome
[email protected]
Brother in Christ
Byahn Rocoel
These MESSAGES from our beloved savior THE HIGH ALMIGHTY ABBA YAH from various of his PROPHET's messanger's
Here I just re echo Them ALL GLORY PRAISE THANX TO OUR BELOVED ABBA YAHUAH YAHUSHA HAMASHIACH he WHO we Calle Jesus Christ amen
Pls SHARE and like.
Main Channel pls also join serch this channel on YouTube
BLESSINGs.
Your prayers welcome
[email protected]
Brother in Christ
Byahn Rocoel
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