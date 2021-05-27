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FULL SHOW: CDC Investigating COVID Vaccine Side Effects While Media Continues To Say Safe And Effective
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130 views • May 27, 2021
As negative side effects of the COVID vaccine continue to add up, the CDC is now launching an investigation into them. This doesn’t stop the media from promoting them and propaganda telling kids to take them. The Republican party is filled with losers who would rather attack Marjorie Taylor Greene than push back against the radical left agenda that’s hurting America. We also air highlights from the Great Debate between Nick Fuentes and Robert Barnes. Owen Shroyer goes LIVE from a homeless encampment in Austin, Texas.
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