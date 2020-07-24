© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[VOSTFR] PEDOGATE 2020 Partie 2 Hanks, Kappy, Sarah, Yandex, SRC USA etc
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
342 views • July 24, 2020
#SaveTheChildren
Hanks, Kappy, Sarah, Yandex, SRC USA etc découvrez le #Documentaire PEDOGATE 2020 dans sa 2ème partie Sous titrées en Français.
Partie 1 : https://youtu.be/YxTei5UqZQQ
Une 3ème partie est prévu par le createur du documentaire.
Il s'agit de Mouthy Buddha.
Voici sa chaine : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg
FBI Pedophile logos :
https://www.wikileaks.org/w/images/a/a1/FBI-pedophile-symbols-page1.jpg
Aria parle de ses abus rituels par l'establishment britannique : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-1Made2BVk
Mouthy Buddha citation : «
«1. Un article qui nous a beaucoup inspiré et nous a aidés à définir plus précisément ce que nous trouvions et à le communiquer le plus efficacement possible au public : https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/10/unsafe-search/ ».
2. Informations complémentaires sur les problèmes liés à l'imgsrc : https://sijmen.ruwhof.net/weblog/1782-massive-child-porn-site-is-hiding-in-plain-sight-and-the-owners-behind-it
3. More info on imgsrc: https://www.businessinsider.fr/us/what-is-the-russian-website-imgsrc-2019-9
4. Une des dernières vidéos d'Isaac Kappy (montée) : https://youtu.be/7yQav96DVJE ».
Quelques nouvelles informations...
Sources données par Mouthy Buddha :
1. https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=James%20Alefantis
2. https://www.famousdc.com/2015/06/16/famous-5-questions-morgan-hungerford-west/
3. https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/07/jeffrey-epstein-high-society-contacts.html
4. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
5. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
6. https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/pdf/jared_complaint_2007.pdf
7. https://law.justia.com/cases/new-york/appellate-division-first-department/2009/2009-05611.html
8.https://www.iicsa.org.uk/publications/investigation/westminster/executive-summary
9. https://wikileaks.org/wiki/FBI_pedophile_symbols
10.https://boycottvoodoodoughnutandpizzaslut.wordpress.com/tag/scott-cummings/
11. https://thingsthatarerectangles.wordpress.com/2010/01/
12. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
13. https://makezine.com/2012/12/04/panda-head-magazine-issue-7/
14. http://archive.is/o9nsC
15. https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/the-rise-of-instagram-prostitution/
LES LANCEURS D'ALERTES
1. VERITAS FATEOR
2. wilDBeast101
3. anon1
4. Frank Castle
LIEN DE MES SOUS TITRES EN LIGNE : https://textup.fr/468022Is
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
https://twitter.com/Mini__true
https://www.facebook.com/Miniver1984
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jglJkdpA5MlO/
Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
Ou sur Tipeee https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
Hanks, Kappy, Sarah, Yandex, SRC USA etc découvrez le #Documentaire PEDOGATE 2020 dans sa 2ème partie Sous titrées en Français.
Partie 1 : https://youtu.be/YxTei5UqZQQ
Une 3ème partie est prévu par le createur du documentaire.
Il s'agit de Mouthy Buddha.
Voici sa chaine : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg
FBI Pedophile logos :
https://www.wikileaks.org/w/images/a/a1/FBI-pedophile-symbols-page1.jpg
Aria parle de ses abus rituels par l'establishment britannique : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-1Made2BVk
Mouthy Buddha citation : «
«1. Un article qui nous a beaucoup inspiré et nous a aidés à définir plus précisément ce que nous trouvions et à le communiquer le plus efficacement possible au public : https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/10/unsafe-search/ ».
2. Informations complémentaires sur les problèmes liés à l'imgsrc : https://sijmen.ruwhof.net/weblog/1782-massive-child-porn-site-is-hiding-in-plain-sight-and-the-owners-behind-it
3. More info on imgsrc: https://www.businessinsider.fr/us/what-is-the-russian-website-imgsrc-2019-9
4. Une des dernières vidéos d'Isaac Kappy (montée) : https://youtu.be/7yQav96DVJE ».
Quelques nouvelles informations...
Sources données par Mouthy Buddha :
1. https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=James%20Alefantis
2. https://www.famousdc.com/2015/06/16/famous-5-questions-morgan-hungerford-west/
3. https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/07/jeffrey-epstein-high-society-contacts.html
4. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
5. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
6. https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/pdf/jared_complaint_2007.pdf
7. https://law.justia.com/cases/new-york/appellate-division-first-department/2009/2009-05611.html
8.https://www.iicsa.org.uk/publications/investigation/westminster/executive-summary
9. https://wikileaks.org/wiki/FBI_pedophile_symbols
10.https://boycottvoodoodoughnutandpizzaslut.wordpress.com/tag/scott-cummings/
11. https://thingsthatarerectangles.wordpress.com/2010/01/
12. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
13. https://makezine.com/2012/12/04/panda-head-magazine-issue-7/
14. http://archive.is/o9nsC
15. https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/the-rise-of-instagram-prostitution/
LES LANCEURS D'ALERTES
1. VERITAS FATEOR
2. wilDBeast101
3. anon1
4. Frank Castle
LIEN DE MES SOUS TITRES EN LIGNE : https://textup.fr/468022Is
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
https://twitter.com/Mini__true
https://www.facebook.com/Miniver1984
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jglJkdpA5MlO/
Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
Ou sur Tipeee https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.