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WHEN THE MASSES REALIZE THEY WON’T HAVE ENOUGH MONEY FOR FOOD🍽️☠️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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Eric Gajewski from TradCatKnight and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss food shortages that will manifest in 2022 because of fertilizer shortages and countries banning grain exports because of the Ukraine conflict.

(MIAC #343) When The Masses Realize They Won’t Have Enough Money for Food https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-343...

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Keywords
russiafood shortagesnwoukrainebanstarvationfertilizerwhite genocideadapt2030david dubynemorgenthau planfood pricesgrain exportseric gajewski
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