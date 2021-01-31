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EASY, DELICIOUS, Pumpkin CHOCOLATE CHIP loaf. Mmmm! | Berkeley Chefs
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60 views • January 31, 2021
Thanks for taking the time today, and stopping off at the Berkeley Chefs cooking channel. In today's video, Jenny Berkeley will be showing you how to bake/make a pumpkin recipe. We encourage you to try making our fall loaf. Let us know how it went by leaving a comment below this video. If you have a recipe that you would like us to try make let us know in the comment section.
Link to have the recipe:
2 cups light spelt flour
1/2 tsp Baking soda
*View the recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/pumpkin-chocolate-loaf/
If you like what content we produce click the link to subscribe to our YouTube Channel :
berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Support us on Subscribe Star: https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
If you like Pumpkin recipes click the link to watch another pumpkin recipe by the Berkeley Chefs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAJ_8R5EbIU
If you want to see more of Jenny cooking Click Here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ote0shmf7Mg&;list=PLUaQ-
tq3AVKaSDweEQRe8Jr6hVdriUdYo
Thanks for tuning into the Berkeley Chefs cooking channel . Thanks also to all the supporters of the Berkeley Chefs and all the subscribers . We hope you in the best of all your cooking adventures and until the next cooking post taste with the Berkeley chefs cooking!
Link to have the recipe:
2 cups light spelt flour
1/2 tsp Baking soda
*View the recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/pumpkin-chocolate-loaf/
If you like what content we produce click the link to subscribe to our YouTube Channel :
berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Support us on Subscribe Star: https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
If you like Pumpkin recipes click the link to watch another pumpkin recipe by the Berkeley Chefs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAJ_8R5EbIU
If you want to see more of Jenny cooking Click Here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ote0shmf7Mg&;list=PLUaQ-
tq3AVKaSDweEQRe8Jr6hVdriUdYo
Thanks for tuning into the Berkeley Chefs cooking channel . Thanks also to all the supporters of the Berkeley Chefs and all the subscribers . We hope you in the best of all your cooking adventures and until the next cooking post taste with the Berkeley chefs cooking!
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