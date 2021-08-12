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Could the Giant of Castelnau be the Largest Human Ever Existed? [11.08.2021]
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85 views • August 12, 2021
In the late 19th century three bone fragments were discovered by a man called Georges Vacher de Lapouge in a Bronze Age burial in France. According to de Lapouge, the fossil bones belonged to the largest human that ever existed, a man who stood an incredible 11 feet 6inches tall. Soon after the discovery the artefacts mysteriously disappeared, but are they evidence for an ancient race of giants in France and elsewhere in Europe in the remote past? There are other reports of giants from the 19th century which if true, would certainly lend support to that theory.
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8,239 views remiered 9 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
460K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CW5kX-upepE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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