DEM PANIC: 'COVID VANISHES FROM CAMPAIGN TRAIL'

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
A recent article in Politico spells trouble for Democrats, who sought to run on mandates, forced vax, and even shutdowns: the American voter is fed up with Covid and ready to move on. Will Republicans benefit from this shift? Also today: White House Spox Jen Psaki is a double vaxxer and a double masker...but she just announced that she's got the virus. What gives? And...MEP becomes hero with Patrick Henry-like speech.