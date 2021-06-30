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Raw Video: Reporters Confront Massive Human Smuggling Operation During Trump Border Visit Part 1
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120 views • June 30, 2021
Raw Video shot in sequence of illegal aliens being smuggled by private security under the direction of the Biden controlled border patrol. Warning: Massive Human Smuggling
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dca3020c3ac8365d99323a
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dca3020c3ac8365d99323a
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