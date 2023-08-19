Uncensored: Dr. Christina Parks - mRNA Can Be Programmed to Make Humans Unable to Eat Meat

Maria Zeee Uncensored





August 18, 2023





Dr. Christina Parks is an Affiliate Physician at America’s Frontline Doctors specializing in Molecular Biology, explaining how the mRNA injection was designed and why it's so dangerous to our human bodies. She describes the ability to program this technology and cause reactions in our bodies that may advance the globalists goals, such as making humans intolerant to meat, for example.





