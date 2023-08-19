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Uncensored: Dr. Christina Parks - mRNA Can Be Programmed to Make Humans Unable to Eat Meat
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272 views • August 19, 2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


August 18, 2023


Dr. Christina Parks is an Affiliate Physician at America’s Frontline Doctors specializing in Molecular Biology, explaining how the mRNA injection was designed and why it's so dangerous to our human bodies. She describes the ability to program this technology and cause reactions in our bodies that may advance the globalists goals, such as making humans intolerant to meat, for example.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38ylg7-uncensored-dr.-christina-parks-mrna-can-be-programmed-to-make-humans-unable.html

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vaccinemeatglobalistsvaxgoalsuncensoredjabshotinoculationprogrammedinjectioncovidmrnaamericas frontline doctorsdr christina parksmaria zeeeunable to eat
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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