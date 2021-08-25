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Officer 13 (1932) PRE-CODE HOLLYWOOD
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32 views • August 25, 2021
Stars: Monte Blue, Lila Lee, Mickey Rooney
Director: George Melford
A motorcycle policeman's partner is run off the road and killed by a member of a gambling syndicate. When the killer is freed, the dead officer's partner quits the force and vows to bring the killer to justice!
Watch for a young Mickey Rooney (billed as Mickey McGuire) playing Buddy Malone!
Director: George Melford
A motorcycle policeman's partner is run off the road and killed by a member of a gambling syndicate. When the killer is freed, the dead officer's partner quits the force and vows to bring the killer to justice!
Watch for a young Mickey Rooney (billed as Mickey McGuire) playing Buddy Malone!
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