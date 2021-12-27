Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - COUNTERFEIT Health! BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.26.15)

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How a counterfeit Health System takes your health and wealth while giving the false appearance of health in return. A normal blood pressure, lower blood sugar, a lower cholesterol level. How you have been conned into accepting false indicators of health in exchange for real money and what to do. Tune in. Think Happens
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Grass Fed Or What BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/bf7d6739-78a4-433c-9f96-43e7fce4a1d8